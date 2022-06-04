Attacker’s temporary Cardiff City departure confirmed

Cardiff City striker Chanka Zimba has joined Newport County on loan, the Championship club have confirmed.

Zimba joined Cardiff back in the summer of 2020, and has so far made just a single senior appearance for the Bluebirds.

The 20-year-old then spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Northampton Town, where he scored once in 13 appearances, as the Cobblers narrowly missed out promotion from League Two.

Now though, the striker is set to return to League Two for the coming campaign, after it was announced that he will spend the 2022/23 season on loan with Newport.

That will see Zimba again spend time with a club looking for promotion from the fourth-tier, with Newport having finished 11th in League Two last season.

The Exiles had missed out on a chance of promotion, after a dip in form saw them fall away from the play-offs at the end of the campaign.

Zimba is not the only player to make the move from Cardiff to Newport this summer, with midfielder Sam Bowen having already moved to the League Two club on a permanent deal.

The Verdict

This does feel like a it could be a rather good move for Zimba for this season.

You imagine it would have been hard for the striker to walk straight into Cardiff’s first-team in the coming campaign, given the level he has been playing at.

As a result, this move will give him the chance to continue to play more regular football during the 2022/23 season, which will help his development.

Indeed, the experience of competing with a team who will be expected to push for promotion such as Newport should be helpful for Zimba, who will surely be keen to show what he can do this season.