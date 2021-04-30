Attacker ruled out for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend

Jack Marriott will not be fit in time for Sheffield Wednesday’s match with Nottingham Forest tomorrow afternoon, meaning his time at the Owls is effectively at an end.

The striker has had a tough period of time at the Owls with injury problems impacting any sort of consistency he would have hoped to build during his loan spell from Derby.

And, with him ineligible to face the Rams next weekend as part of the loan agreement, he appears to have already played his last game for Wednesday.

Indeed, standing in for Darren Moore in the Owls’ pre-match press conference, Jamie Smith confirmed that Marriott is still suffering with a knee problem and so will not feature against Forest.

Quoted by Yorkshire Live, he said:

“Jack is recovering and still doing his rehab stuff. He won’t be available for tomorrow.

“He has a bit of tendinitis in his knee. He is still here receiving treatment.”

The Verdict

A big weekend awaits Sheffield Wednesday with them knowing that defeat against Nottingham Forest will see them head into League One with a game left to play.

Indeed, the Owls really need to win to keep their hopes alive and then hope Derby will slip up against Swansea to take it to a final day shootout against the Rams.

A dramatic weekend awaits, then, and the Owls will need to stand up and be counted as it is now crunchtime.