Attacker reveals how Watford individual helped secure his Vicarage Road departure

Gerard Deulofeu has revealed that a discussion with Watford owner Gino Pozzo helped him to decide to leave the club for a move to Udinese.

Following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Deulofeu joined the Serie A side on loan during the summer transfer window.

That move was subsequently made permanent in January, bringing a definitive end to the attacker’s connection with the Hornets.

Now it seems as though Pozzo, who owns both Watford and Udinese, played a significant role in helping Deulofeu to secure his exit from Vicarage Road.

Speaking to Marca in his native Spain about his move away from Watford last summer, Deulofeu said: “It was a peculiar situation. Watford had been relegated, and I was seriously injured.

“I had several offers, but none clear. We spoke with the president and decided that Udinese was a good place to go, come back from injury, play minutes.”

“It was a decision with my environment and the president. I have moved to Udinese, which shares ownership with Watford, and I am very happy and focused here. I’m going to give everything to help my teammates to achieve the objectives.”

Indeed, it does seem as though Deulofeu has settled in well since his move to Italy, with the 26-year-old going on to add: “I’m very happy where I am, the organisation of the club. I don’t see anything but the present. I am very happy here.

Since joining Udinese, Deulofeu has scored two goals and provided one assist in 15 appearances in all competitions, helping the club 12th in the Italian top-flight as things stand.

The Verdict

This looks as though it has worked out well for all concerned.

It does seem as though Deulofeu did not want to stick around at Watford in the summer, so you imagine it could have proved an unnecessary distraction for the Hornets had he done that.

With that in mind, it does seem as though a move to Udinese suits him well, since Watford avoid that issue, and Deulofeu gets the top-flight football he was seemingly keen on.

Indeed, given the connection Pozzo has with both sides, this is not the first time a player has swapped one of these clubs for the other, and it would be something of a surprise if it was to be the last.