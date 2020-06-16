Attacker reveals failed Leeds transfer move

Speaking to Finnish publication, Helsingin Sanomat, Germany-based striker Joel Pohjanpalo has revealed that he could have joined Leeds United on loan in the January window.

Leeds, of course, are currently heading for the Premier League and are widely expected by many to get one of the top two spots on offer in the Championship, sooner rather than later.

Pohjanpalo could have been a part of things, too, but he revealed it wasn’t to be – despite there being an offer on the table in January – and he decided to move to Hamburg instead.

He revealed:

“I knew that the loan transfer would be a short time and I would have had to get to the team quickly.

“I talked about the loan transfer with Leverkusen, my own close friends, my agent and, of course, HSV.

“One big factor was that HSV’s current sports director is Leverkusen’s old sports director. He was at the time a scout, who got me from Finland. I knew there’d be credit when I moved here.”

The Verdict

Leeds, of course, were looking for a new forward to sign on loan in the January window with Eddie Nketiah returning to Arsenal.

In the end, it was Jean-Kevin Augustin to have joined the club and many were excited to see what the striker could do for Leeds.

However, fitness issues have largely plagued JKA’s time at Elland Road and perhaps having Pohjanpalo in the squad would have provided a different outcome.

Even so, Leeds haven’t exactly suffered from what went on in January as they lead the way in the second tier and many will be expecting them to finish the job as the season gets back up and running this weekend.