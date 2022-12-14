Attacker linked, PL arrival: The main Middlesbrough transfer talking points as January looms

Middlesbrough have enjoyed a nice upturn in form since the arrival of Michael Carrick and that continued at the weekend as they beat Luton Town.

Boro sit just inside the top half of the table now having spent much of the year towards the wrong end of it, and they will certainly be feeling really positive ahead of 2023.

The January transfer window could be an important one for them, too, as Carrick aims to start shaping his squad and so here we’re looking at some transfer lines that could grab the attention involving the club next month…

Ross Stewart

Ross Stewart is among those players attracting interest ahead of January and Middlesbrough are reportedly among the clubs keen on him.

Adding some more firepower to an already talented Boro side could make them even more potent for the second half of the campaign.

Carrick clearly isn’t shy to be thinking about making some big moves, too, and we’ll have to see if Stewart swaps Wearside for Teesside.

Cody Drameh

Cody Drameh is another player being linked with a move to Middlesbrough ahead of the January transfer window.

The young defender is currently on the books at Leeds United but it seems as though the Whites would be willing to sanction an exit.

Indeed, he’s not playing much at all for Leeds and naturally wants that to change, so perhaps Boro becomes his next destination.

Dan Barlaser

Finally, Dan Barlaser is another player that is being linked with a move to Middlesbrough ahead of the transfer window next month.

He’s a very good midfield player and Michael Carrick knows a thing or two about that position, so potentially sees something he can really work with in Barlaser.

The player knows the north east having been at Newcastle United in the past and so it could be a move that really sees him flourish.