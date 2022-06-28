Attacker leaving, defensive target missed, Pearson update: All the latest Bristol City transfer news

Bristol City are looking to have a productive summer transfer window this year as they aim to climb the Sky Bet Championship table.

Last season was a bit of a tough one for the Robins with them unable to find the consistency they needed to really get up the standings, whilst their home form proved a real disappointment at the beginning of the campaign.

That’s all in the past, though, and it’s time to look forward to a new campaign with just a month to go before things get underway.

Here’s the latest transfer news surrounding the club…

Saikou Janneh joining Cambridge

Saikou Janneh is on the way to Cambridge United as he looks to get playing more football next season in Sky Bet League One.

He joined Shrewsbury Town last season on loan from the Robins and evidently he did enough there for Cambridge to swoop in this summer.

Bristol Live report the permanent deal is going to go through imminently.

City miss out on Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall has joined Stockport County as they head back into the Football League this coming season, and Bristol City are one of the sides to have missed out on him.

According to Bristol World, the Robins were keen on adding him to their centre-back ranks but he has instead decided to move to the new League Two club.

It remains to be seen who else they go for.

Nigel Pearson gives update

As well as a potential new centre-back arrival, there could be a few more names to come in before the summer window is over.

According to Bristol Live, Nigel Pearson has said that he would like three more players to come in before the window at least, and that figure could rise if more players leave.

He’s also more open now to loan signings having initially been of the mind that he wanted to avoid such deals.

Owura Edwards leaves on loan

Finally, Owura Edwards is once again leaving the club on loan with him linking up with Ross County for the 2022/23 season.

The Robins have placed a recall option in the deal and will be monitoring him closely as he bids to show what he can do at a good level.

Edwards is a talented footballer and will be eager to underline that during his time at Dingwall.

