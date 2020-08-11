Attacker future could yet lie at QPR after recent update

Bright Osayi-Samuel is set to report to QPR training next week with the rest of the squad as preparations pick up for 2020/21, as per West London Sport.

The winger looked as though he was going to head to Club Brugge this summer, having gone on a tour of the club but, after asking for time to consider the move, he has decided that it is not for him.

It remains to be seen, then, what the future holds for him next but you cannot say that a stay at QPR for next season is off of the table right now.

Indeed, the report also refers to the fact that the Hoops are planning to try and pick up contract negotiations with the player and so maybe we’ll see him in w12 for the home side next year.

The Verdict

Osayi-Samuel could yet be a QPR player for next season and that might not be such a bad move for him after all.

The Hoops have seen him become a very handy player and a bit more time under Mark Warburton and playing regularly in the Championship could be better than any move this summer.

Let’s see if he ends up putting pen to paper on a new deal for the R’s.