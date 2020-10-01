Attacker could be set for swift Watford exit

Ignacio Pussetto could already be on the brink of leaving Watford this transfer window for Italian side Crotone, as per a report from the Watford Observer.

The winger only joined in the January window and played a pretty paltry 67 minutes for the club from a total of seven substitute appearances in the top flight last year.

Indeed, it wasn’t a particularly successful spell for the attacker with Watford, of course, getting relegated from the Premier League and it looks as though Pussetto won’t be playing a part, potentially, in their fightback from the Championship.

According to the report, Serie A side Crotone are interested in completing a deal for the player that would see him join them on a loan basis, with the window for non-domestic transfers shutting on Monday.

Interestingly, he made his first start for the club only last week in the League Cup against Newport County but that was not a sign he is going to be involved more this season by the looks of things, with the player’s representatives reportedly agreeing a loan deal.

The Verdict

Pussetto probably won’t be missed too much in all fairness.

We’ve not really seen much of him in a Hornets shirt and he’s never been a major part of the squad so it’s unlikely his departure will be felt all that greatly by the club.

