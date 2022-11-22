Attacker could be set for early end to loan deal from Watford

Kwadwo Baah could be set for an early end to his loan deal from Watford at German side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The attacker is a bright talent and showed his class during his time at Rochdale, with him possessing plenty of pace and trickery.

Watford currently have him on their books, then, but they opted to send him out on loan to Dusseldorf to try and get him playing more first team football.

However, the loan deal could come to a premature end, judging by a report from Bild in Germany.

They claim that the attacker will leave Fortuna if Watford can find a new destination for him in the January window ahead of a loan deal for the rest of the season.

The Verdict

Baah has had a tough time in Germany where he has not been able to really show what he can do, and a move elsewhere might be best for him.

He is still a very young footballer with lots to learn and hopefully this tough spell will not set him back in terms of his development.

He has lots of quality and in the right environment he can still flourish – Watford just need to try and find that for him.