Attacker appears to hand Sheffield Wednesday welcome boost with social media comment

On-loan Sheffield Wednesday attacker Izzy Brown says he is hopeful he will be available to return to action after the international break.

Brown joined the Owls on a season-long loan from Premier League giants Chelsea earlier in the summer transfer window, but missed the club’s 1-1 draw with QPR at the weekend due to an injury sustained in the 2-0 defeat at Bristol City the week before.

However, it seems as though the player himself is optimistic that that setback will not be keeping him on the sidelines for too long at all.

Responding to a Wednesday fan on Twitter who asked Brown if his injury was a lengthy one, the 23-year-old responded by saying: “After international (break), should be good to go.”

Wednesday’s first game after the international break sees them travel to St Andrew’s to take on Birmingham City, who currently sit eighth in the early Championship standings.

The Owls of course remain bottom of the table thanks to their points deduction at the start of the campaign, but have already picked up five of the 12 points they need to overhaul that deduction, and start working up the second-tier table.

The Verdict

This will be a big boost for Wednesday.

With such a heavy schedule coming up after the international break, they are going to want as many players available as possible to help cope with those demands, and Brown’s abilities should make him a useful asset over that run.

Indeed, having been dogged by injuries before in his career, Brown will surely also be relieved at this from a personal perspective, and he will be looking to push on for regular first-team football again after the break.