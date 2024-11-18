This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham United have endured a trying start to the season, having only won four of their opening 15 matches.

The Millers are on a rotten run of form with three defeats in their last four, meaning pressure is mounting on manager Steve Evans.

Considering the club were only relegated from the Championship last season, fans would have been hoping for a better showing in the third tier.

Rotherham United fans frustrated at performances on the pitch

Sometimes, in football, teams can be forgiven if they are performing and results are not coming, but this is not the case at the New York Stadium.

Rotherham currently sit in 17th position, but performances have been concerning supporters, who expect better of their team.

When asked about whether he liked the playing style deployed by Evans, FLW's fan pundit, Tom Eyre, gave a scathing review of his team.

"Honestly, the style of football at the club is atrocious," Tom told Football League World.

"There are no patterns of play, there's no identity, there's no sense of direction. It's sort of, let's throw these players onto a pitch and see what they can do."

"The only sort of football style I can even sense being played is, let's see if we can kick it harder and further than they can."

"There's no idea of playing target-based football, where we'll knock it to a striker to then lay it off, where it's not like we're playing to anybody's strengths."

"We just sort of put players out on the pitch, and hope that they do something. I think a lot of Rotherham fans, as usual, are getting very, very frustrated with that."

Steve Evans under pressure to change Rotherham's fortunes

Rotherham suffered a convincing 2-0 defeat to arch rivals Barnsley at Oakwell in their most recent defeat in League One.

The Millers played second fiddle to a strong Barnsley side and fans did not hold back when venting their anger at the performance in the away end.

As chants of "Sacked in the morning" rung around Oakwell, Rotherham fans joined in before a chorus of "You're not fit to where the shirt" ensued at full-time.

After the defeat, the Rotherham boss recognised fans' frustration and said he would be as hurt as them, as per The Yorkshire Post.

He said: “I think they have a point when we are losing games. I’ve never been one to criticise supporters. Ultimately, they come to watch our club and pay their wages. So I have to be respectful and say that’s a bit of a relapse after last week.

"They can know for a fact that when we get home tonight, I won’t sleep, and I hurt equally as much as anyone (Rotherham fan) on the planet."

Three of the next six of the Millers' League One fixtures come against opposition lower in the table and Evans will know he must take advantage of the favourable run.

Rotherham United's run of League One fixtures - per Transfermarkt Date Opposition Home/Away League position 23/11/2024 Crawley Town Away 21st 03/12/2024 Lincoln City Home 6th 07/12/2024 Blackpool Away 18th 14/12/2024 Northampton Town Home 16th 21/12/2024 Mansfield Town Away 7th 26/12/2024 Wigan Athletic Home 19th

Evans will be hoping his second spell at the New York Stadium does not come to an ugly end, but performances must improve if he is to keep his job.

With a run of winnable games on the horizon, the manager has the perfect opportunity to change the club's fortunes.

When fans turn on their manager, it usually spells the end and Evans will know he is not far off the last chance saloon.