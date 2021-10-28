‘Atrocious’, ‘Hard to watch’ – Many Preston North End fans react to performance v Liverpool

Many Preston North End fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool at Deepdale last night.

The Sky Bet Championship side certainly gave a half decent account of themselves against what was a much changed Liverpool side and came close to breaking the deadlock on several occasions throughout the 90 minutes.

However goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi settled the contest in the second half as North End’s cup run was brought to an abrupt end by Jurgen Klopp’s side on home turf.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Preston North End faithful to react to what they had seen from their team, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Preston exited the competition under the lights against the Reds.

Really poor. That Liverpool team would struggle finish in top half of championship. Crap In front of goal crap at the back. When we lose to Luton he’ll be gone. — Carl Charnley (@CarlCharnley) October 27, 2021

Took Barkhuizen off and killed the game. No idea with your subs. Took you 10 mins to decide and asking all the staff around you to back you up. No orders or passion from the sidelines. Long throws are atrocious. Has to go for me. — Greg Atkinson (@gregpne) October 27, 2021

Everybody that thought we did bad shut up. That was a very enjoyable game. Gomez and Matip are the best centre half's in the prem and to get the chances that we did we did really well. Adrian has been a bit awful in the prem but he'll be a decent keeper in the championship — 10 step_YT (@10step_PNEFCfan) October 27, 2021

2 defensive errors. Don’t look like we could score if we played for a week. Respectable apart from that. Some good individual performances … — Paul Tracey (@paul_tracey8) October 27, 2021

Please Frankie. Just go. It’s so hard to watch us. — James (@Infoball2) October 27, 2021

Well to be honest with you it was very good game to watch should been up in the first half but 2nd half Liverpool were the better team and the quality of that team is quality so onto to Saturday now. — BMW (@BMW33PNE) October 27, 2021

Frankie out — Graphic Designer (@designer_will) October 27, 2021