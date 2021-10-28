Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

‘Atrocious’, ‘Hard to watch’ – Many Preston North End fans react to performance v Liverpool

Published

6 mins ago

on

Many Preston North End fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool at Deepdale last night. 

The Sky Bet Championship side certainly gave a half decent account of themselves against what was a much changed Liverpool side and came close to breaking the deadlock on several occasions throughout the 90 minutes.

However goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi settled the contest in the second half as North End’s cup run was brought to an abrupt end by Jurgen Klopp’s side on home turf.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Preston North End faithful to react to what they had seen from their team, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Preston North End players are playing at now?

1 of 28

Bailey Wright

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Preston exited the competition under the lights against the Reds.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Atrocious’, ‘Hard to watch’ – Many Preston North End fans react to performance v Liverpool

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: