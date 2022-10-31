Atkinson starts: The predicted Bristol City XI to face Sheffield United on Tuesday night

Things are looking brighter for Bristol City after their 1-1 draw with Swansea City on Saturday but they face a tough test on Tuesday evening in the visit of Sheffield United.

They didn’t quite reach top gear but the Blades got back to winning ways on Saturday with a result that hinted that their rocky patch may well be over.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side sit fourth in the Championship as things stand, seven points and 10 places above the Robins, but have plenty of injury issues of their own, which may well give the hosts some hope.

With that in mind, here’s the starting XI we expect Nigel Pearson to name tomorrow…

Max O’Leary looks to have risen above Dan Bentley in the pecking order at Ashton Gate and so should reprise his role against United.

City were forced to name a makeshift backline against Swansea, with George Tanner and Cam Pring playing as centre-backs but if Rob Atkinson has recovered from his illness then Pearson will be desperate to bring him back in to add some much-needed physicality.

Tomas Kalas and Kal Naismith are still out injured while Tuesday could be too soon for Timm Klose after he wasn’t deemed fit enough for the game against the Swans.

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Bristol City players play for now?

1 of 18 Lois Diony Red Star Saint-Etienne Dijon Angers SCO

Andi Weimann was another absentee on the weekend and he may well return to the XI if he’s recovered but even if he’s not, there could be a change to shore things up in midfield as well with Joe Williams and Matty James in a central two and Alex Scott playing a little higher up.

Jay Dasilva and Mark Sykes should reprise their roles out wide while Pearson may want to stick with the front two that brought the Robins’ only goal on Saturday – with Tommy Conway and Nahki Wells starting and Antoine Semenyo back on the bench.