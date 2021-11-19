Atkinson starts: The predicted Bristol City XI to face Blackburn on Saturday

Bristol City will be hoping to kick-start their season following the international break.

The Robins threw away a lead late on against 10-man Coventry City in their most recent Championship game and have lost six of their last eight in the league, meaning they’ve slipped down to 18th.

They welcome a Blackburn Rovers side that are battling at the other end of the table and Tony Mowbray’s side look set to give them a difficult afternoon in Bs3 tomorrow.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the XI we think Nigel Pearson, who is back after absence due to illness, will name tomorrow…

City captain Dan Bentley looks certain to keep his place in the side in goal but Rob Atkinson may well be back in at central defence.

The summer signing has missed some time due to injury recently but is now back in training.

Tomas Kalas is set to partner him with Pearson indicating he’ll likely play despite flying back early from international duty with the Czech Republic due to a toe issue.

George Tanner will be absent due to a hamstring injury and Zak Vyner may well get the nod over Danny Simspon in his place.

On the left, Pearson has both Jay Dasilva and Cam Pring to choose from but we’re backing the former to get the start.

Experienced duo Andy King and Matty James are both absent with injuries but Joe Williams is fit, so we could see the former Everton man line up alongside Han-Noah Massengo and Tyreeq Bakinson in the middle of the park.

Blackburn have been fairly high scorers this term and the City boss may feel he needs to have all three of his forward options on from the start, which will likely mean Andi Weimann plays in behind a front two of Chris Martin and Nahki Wells.

Antoine Semenyo was back in action in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the international break so he could well feature on the bench.