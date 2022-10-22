Athletic reporter suggests Leeds United are set to make big January call over player on loan in the Championship

Leeds United are likely to recall centre back Charlie Cresswell from loan spell with Millwall in January, The Athletic’s Phil Hay has claimed.

Cresswell made five Premier League appearances for the Elland Road club last season, before joining Millwall on loan in the summer transfer window, in a bid to get more game time.

Since then, the 20-year-old has made ten appearances in all competitions for Gary Rowett’s side, scoring three goals, helping them to eighth in the current Championship table.

However, the centre back has now been absent from each of Millwall’s last four matchday squads, after Rowett switched from a back three, to a back four in defence.

As a result, it now seems there is a growing belief that Cresswell is set for an early return to Elland Road, with Leeds holding the option to recall him in January, judging by these latest comments from Hay.

Speaking about the possibility of Leeds doing that, the reporter told a podcast for The Athletic: “Basically Millwall have switched from a back three to a back four so they only need two centre-backs in the team.

“But he’s not even in the squad, and if that persists I think it’s highly likely that he’ll be back in January and look to go elsewhere. I don’t see anybody wanting to stick that out.

“If he’s not playing, that’s the point. There is a recall clause in January. The whole point of him going to Millwall was to get games.”

The Verdict

If things stay as they are, it would be no surprise to see Cresswell recalled by Leeds in January.

As Hay says, the centre back moved to Millwall in order to get the regular game time needed to take the next step in his development and career.

That is something he is not getting right now, and this recent run suggests that will not change any time soon.

With that in mind, it would make little sense to keep him there longer than they need to, especially when there are other clubs who would surely be willing to give him game time in the second half of the season.