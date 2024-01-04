Highlights Atalanta has made a bid of €5m or more for Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, indicating their keen interest in the 19-year-old.

James has shown potential and impressed under former manager Wayne Rooney, outshining some of his more senior teammates.

Despite offers from Atalanta, Birmingham should consider retaining James for now, as his value may increase further in the coming months.

Atalanta have submitted an offer of €5m or more plus bonuses for Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

The Italian side are seemingly keen to get a deal over the line for the 19-year-old, who has stepped up to the plate well for Blues this season and registered a fairly impressive five goals in 24 league appearances.

Two of these goals came in a home clash against Leicester City - and the teenager has shown his ability to mix it with arguably the best team in the Championship at this point.

Under former manager Wayne Rooney's guidance, Blues have fallen from the play-offs to 20th place and are now in real danger of being relegated at the end of this term unless they can turn things around.

James was one of very few players to impress under the former England international, with the Welshman able to outshine some of his more senior teammates.

And with Jobe Bellingham being sold to Sunderland in the summer and George Hall continuing to struggle with injuries, he has been the young player stealing the headlines at St Andrew's.

Scoring just one goal in each of his last two campaigns in the Midlands, he has certainly raised his game this term, with the Wales international richly benefitting from securing a respectable amount of minutes on the pitch.

Various reports on Atalanta's pursuit of Jordan James

It was previously reported by Fabrizio Romano that talks were progressing between the two teams about an initial €4m-€4.5m fee with add-ons, with the player also thought to have agreed personal terms.

But it was then reported that the Italian outfit had two bids rejected by Blues, in promising news for the latter side's supporters who will be desperate to see him remain at St Andrew's.

In this update though, it seems as though the Italian club have offered at least €5m to secure the 19-year-old's signature.

It remains to be seen whether that's enough to get a deal over the line.

The stance Birmingham City need to take on Jordan James

Unless a ridiculously high offer comes in for James, Blues should be looking to retain him.

With his contract option in mind, he can remain at St Andrew's until 2026 without any extension being signed and with this in mind, they can sell him in the next window or two and still generate a huge sum of money for the Welshman.

He should only get better in the coming months and if he does, that will only increase his value further.

Selling Jobe Bellingham too early is something they will probably like to regret considering he's already making an impact in the first team for the Black Cats.

Blues need to learn from that by retaining James for now.