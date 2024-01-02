Birmingham City will soon usher in a new era at St. Andrew's following the news that Wayne Rooney has been sacked as head coach.

Rooney's time in charge of the Blues was disastrous as he only won two out of his 15 matches in the dugout, and the 3-0 loss away at Elland Road to Leeds United on New Year's Day was the final straw for Tom Wagner and co, who have relieved Rooney of his duties.

Despite the drop from the play-off spots all the way down to 20th in the Championship during Rooney's time at Birmingham, there are still a number of talented young players within the squad that could help them climb back up the standings within the next few months.

And naturally, some of those are going to attract transfer interest with the window now open once more for the entire month of January - and one of those is Jordan James.

Atalanta submit bid for Birmingham midfielder James

James has been in fine form for City this season, scoring five goals already in the first half of the season and he was starting regularly under Rooney, whereas under Eustace for the previous season and a bit he was mainly utilised as a substitute.

Capable of playing as an advanced midfielder as well as deeper, the 19-year-old - who now has eight caps for the Wales national team despite still being a teenager - has a stock that has been rising month-on-month, and despite transfer interest coming over the summer from the likes of Everton, James stayed at St. Andrew's.

Jordan James' Birmingham City Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 24 Average Minutes Per Game 50 Goals 5 xG (Expected Goals) 2.66 Assists 0 Shots Per Game 0.9 Touches Per Game 24.9 Pass Accuracy 78% Interceptions Per Game 0.8 Tackles Per Game 1.3 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.5 Duels Won Per Game 3.3 Possession Lost Per Game 5.6 Stats As Of January 2, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Now though, there is fresh interest in the mid-season window, with Italian outfit Atalanta now making a move for the talented teen, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Atalanta sit sixth in the Serie A standings, and Romano has claimed that they have submitted a formal offer for James, which is worth between an initial €4 million to €4.5 million (£3.47m - £3.9m) with add-ons also to take into consideration.

And it has also been claimed by TuttoMercatoWeb - as referenced by Romano - that personal terms have already been agreed between James and Atalanta, who have qualified for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League.

Birmingham need to hold out for more for James

Atalanta will for sure be a tempting move for James as they are contenders in Europe and he would be playing against some of the best teams in the world if he gets a chance in the first-team immediately.

However, £3.9 million - not taking the potential add-ons into consideration - feels pretty low for a player of James' talent, as he's showed plenty this season for Birmingham and Wales that he is worth far more than that.

For a 19-year-old to be showing what he has done is pretty impressive, so Birmingham need to be looking for closer to the £10 million mark to be cashing in.

Whether Atalanta do go that high remains to be seen, but the initial bids are clearly undervaluing James' ability and potential.