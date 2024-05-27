Atalanta are looking to make Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James their first signing of this summer's transfer window.

That's according to a report from Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport, who say that the newly crowned Europa League champions will now look to complete a deal for the 19-year-old.

The 2023-24 season has of course been tough for Birmingham, which ended with them suffering relegation from the Championship to League One on the final day of the campaign.

As a result, there is likely to be speculation about the future of a number of players at St. Andrew's, with the market soon set to open once again.

Now, it seems as though one player who will be the subject of plenty of interest from elsewhere, is talented midfield general James.

Atalanta to renew pursuit of Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James

Having come through the youth ranks with Birmingham, James has already become a regular feature for the Midlands outfit at first-team level in recent years.

In total, the teenager has made 105 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in that time.

James has also started to perform on a regular basis for the Wales national team too, and his exposure to the world stage has been another factor as to why he is attracting attention from overseas.

Back in the January transfer window, it was reported that Atalanta had seen an offer rejected for James, amid interest in the midfielder from the Premier League.

However, this latest update has now claimed that the Serie A side are to move again for the midfielder once the window opens, with James said to be their first priority.

Indeed, it is suggested that the Birmingham midfielder could become their first signing in the summer, with Atalanta apparently still in pole position to sign him - that is despite ongoing interest in the teenager from the top-flight of English football.

As things stand, there is a year remaining on James' contract with Birmingham, although they do hold the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

That does give them some protection with regards to his future, and it is thought that the Blues will continue to demand a fee of around €10million for his services this summer.

There will be competition for James this summer though, with West Ham and Leicester City both rivalling Atalanta - as per a recent report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Jordan James departing Birmingham City this summer feels inevitable

Unfortunately for those connected with the Blues, it is hard to imagine that James will not be leaving St. Andrew's over the course of the summer transfer window.

Despite the disappointment of relegation, the midfielder was one of the brighter points of last season for Birmingham.

That though, has evidently attracted attention from elsewhere, and so the drop into League One will make it difficult to keep hold of him.

From a financial perspective, they are now under more pressure to raise funds amid that loss of income, and selling James for a decent price is one way they can do that.

The financial strength of these interested clubs ought to now be able to afford whatever fee it is that the Blues demand for him.

Meanwhile, the player himself will surely be aware that he is capable of playing at a higher level, and may well want that opportunity, thus putting Birmingham under pressure to let him go.

As a result, it would be no surprise to see James depart Birmingham City at some point in the next few months.