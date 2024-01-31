Highlights Atalanta has increased its offer for Birmingham City's Jordan James to €6-7 million.

However, Birmingham is holding out for up to £10 million for the 19-year-old Wales international.

Birmingham's manager, Tony Mowbray, prefers for James to remain with the club and believes only an exceptional offer could lead to his departure.

Atalanta have increased their potential offer to Birmingham City for Jordan James.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A club is willing to go as high as €6 to 7 million (£5.1 to 6 million).

However, that is still below the Championship club’s valuation of the 19-year-old.

It has been reported that Birmingham are holding out for up to £10 million for the Wales international.

Atalanta have previously made an offer worth €5 million (£4.3 million), and are now prepared to up their bid for the midfielder.

Jordan James transfer latest

James has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the January transfer window, but no agreement has been reached with Birmingham for the player.

The Blues have set a firm stance on their asking price for the youngster, who came through the academy system at St. Andrew’s.

Atalanta have been heavily linked with a move, but their latest offer is still some way short of the English club’s asking price.

James has made 26 appearances for the club already this season, and he is set to be an important part of Tony Mowbray’s first team plans.

The 60-year-old arrived as manager earlier this month, replacing Wayne Rooney at the helm.

It remains to be seen whether Atalanta will be able to find a deal that the Blues will agree to, but time is running out with the winter market set to shut on Thursday night.

Tony Mowbray’s stance

Mowbray has previously made clear that his preference is for James to remain with the club beyond this month.

The new Birmingham boss believes that only an exceptional offer could be agreed to at this stage of the season.

“Is there interest in him? Maybe,” said Mowbray earlier this month, via Birmingham Live.

“What’s the number? In my mind, we don’t want to sell our best young players, but if we want to reinvest and you get a number that helps you bring four players in, I hope if that’s what we choose to do - and I’m not saying we are - the fans understand it’s only

because we are trying to make the football club better quickly.”

Birmingham City league position

Birmingham are currently 20th in the Championship table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Mowbray’s side does have a game in hand over their relegation rivals, with the new manager hoping to turn the team’s form around.

Rooney lasted just 15 games in charge of the Midlands outfit before being replaced by the former Sunderland manager.

Next up for the Blues is a derby clash against West Brom on 3 February.

Would be surprising if James leaves now

Atalanta don’t look like they are willing or capable of matching Birmingham’s asking price for James.

Unless other interest materialises elsewhere, it is likely that he will now stay at St. Andrew’s until at least the summer.

James has a contract with Birmingham until the summer of 2025, so there is no rush to cash in just yet.

He is a very promising talent, and it is no surprise to see him linked with a big move, but staying at Birmingham for now is the right decision.