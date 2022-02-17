“At times, unplayable but other times anonymous” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit delivers Sorba Thomas verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Striving to secure a play-off spot when this season’s Championship comes to an end, Huddersfield Town are continuing to surpass expectations.

The Terriers, who started to head dangerously close to the relegation zone last time out, currently occupy fifth spot, although, they will be growing increasingly aware of the play-off chasing pack building behind them.

One key development from last time out to this season is the progress of Sorba Thomas.

The 23-year-old winger, who was picked up by the Terriers just over a year ago from National League club Boreham Wood, has been a consistent source of chances this season, earning an international call-up for Wales in the process.

Assessing Thomas’ season thus far and what it will require for him to take it to the next level, FLW’s Huddersfield Town pundit Graeme Rayner said: “Anyone that says they are not surprised by how well Sorba Thomas has done this season for us is lying through their teeth.

“He joined the club last January, so he has been at the club just over the year and he has was drip-fed into the team in the latter parts of last season, and he showed not a lot of his quality, he showed a lot of endeavour but didn’t show any of the qualities he has shown this season.

“This season he has been, at times, unplayable but other times anonymous, largely because teams have wised up and quite often you will now see teams put two men on him or do everything they can to shut him out of the game.

“But, he still has the ability to put in dangerous crosses all the time, he does it three or four balls a game will go into those areas where if an attacker really wants to get there and attack the ball, then you will get chances out of it, and his set-pieces are really good as well.

“But, yeah, ‘is it surprising?’ of course it is he came from Boreham Wood and now he’s a Wales international in the Welsh squad with Aaron Ramsay and Gareth Bale – He wouldn’t have envisaged that let alone any of us.

“What he needs to do to kick on another level is just get a little bit more savvy with his thinking and learn how to unpick those defences when he has got two or three defenders on him.

“That will take him from a very good Championship player to, in my opinion, being Premiership quality, that’s the next level for him.”

Thomas’ rise from the depths of non-league football, to becoming an important part of a team chasing promotion to the Premier League has been incredible to watch.

As Neil quite rightly points out, it is always going to be surprising when someone makes as big of a step as he has made and has gone to succeed.

His ability to consistently create chances and pluck opportunities out of nowhere, stands out as the most impressive trait he possesses, with his set-pieces always a route for concern.

There is still scope for him to improve and grow even more integral as the season progresses, but he certainly stands out as one of the better attackers in the division this season.