‘At this moment’ – Figure linked with potential Sheffield Wednesday move comments over current situation

Former West Brom coach Jimmy Shan has insisted that he is not aware of any imminent chances of moving to Sheffield Wednesday to link up again with the Owls new manager Darren Moore.

Moore is in the early stages of his time in charge at Hillsborough but things have not started as well as he would have been hoping for. Successive defeats against Rotherham United and Reading have left the Owls with a mountain to climb in terms of trying to stay in the Championship. The former Doncaster Rovers manager has a huge task on his hands now to keep the club up.

It has been reported by Football Insider that Sheffield Wednesday have been keen to add Shan to their coaching staff, with Moore having worked with the coach during his time in charge of West Brom and whilst the pair were both working within the Baggies’ academy setup. Shan had been in charge of National League side Solihull Moors but he left his position in the week.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Shan admitted that he is wanting to get back to work as soon as possible, but he also suggested that there is nothing imminent lined up for him to join Moore at Sheffield Wednesday.

He said: “I have a really good relationship with Darren but the last time we spoke was before he went into Sheffield Wednesday.

“There is nothing out there to say that I will be walking into Sheffield Wednesday on Monday morning.

“At this moment I can say to you that it is no more than speculation.

“He is a fantastic person and has forged himself a fantastic managerial career. I have said this to a number of people – I have a mortgage to pay and three kids to support just like anyone else and I want to get back into work.

“So if I got a call from anywhere to go back into a football club and do the things I love whether it is as a manager, an assistant manager or a first team coach I am in no position to not listen to people.”

The verdict

These comments from Shan do suggest that there is nothing imminent going to happen in terms of him joining the coaching staff at Hillsborough in the coming few days. However, he did not rule out the prospect of working for the Owls and with his comments on Moore you feel that there is certainly a chance the pair would work together again in the future.

Moore needs all the help and experience he can get at the moment around him, as he aims to get Sheffield Wednesday out of a very challenging situation. The Owls boss clearly has a very good working relationship with Shan, and having another voice around the place that he respects would only be a boost for the club.

It does feel like Shan would be wanting the move, so it seems it will be down to whether Moore does deem it to be required. The Owls are best served sorting that out as soon as possible if it is something that the former Doncaster boss does want to see happen.