This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Pierce Charles has been named as Sheffield Wednesday's most exciting young talent by one of Football League World's Owls fan pundit.

There's a very strong case to be had that Wednesday have two of the best under-21 goalkeepers in the divison. James Beadle, 20, and Charles, 19, have both represented their countries at the under-21 level, with the latter making his first-team debut for Northern Ireland this season.

Beadle is on a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, but Charles is one of Wednesday's own, having come into the first-team from their academy.

There have been, and there will continue to be, strong talent coming through the Hillsborough system, but the glovesman may be the pick of the bunch.

Pierce Charles named as Sheffield Wednesday's best young talent

One of the FLW Wednesday fan pundits, Patrick McKenna, believes that the 19-year-old is the most promising prospect at the club.

He said: "We do have a few players now who do look like they could be prospects - [Bailey] Cadamarteri and Sean Fusire - but I think at the top of the list, and the most exciting of them all, is Pierce Charles.

"This season we've seen him get his first experience at international level as well for Northern Ireland, where he has performed in a very capable manner. He has shown attributes that he has there.

"It's been brilliant watching him control the ball with his feet and display his range of passing. A lot of my friends around me who hadn't seen him before were really impressed.

"In the appearances that he has had for us in the cup he has also done well. There is still work to do, he's a young goalkeeper and he'll be working on all the aspects of his game, but I think that there is definite talent there."

Pierce Charles' 24/25 stats (EFL Cup) Appearances Goals conceded* Saves* Goals prevented Penalty saves 15 1.7 1.8 (52%) -4.32 0/3 4 0.8 2 (73%) N/A 0/0 Source: Sofascore - *per game

Pierce Charles tipped for future at the top of the game

Despite having never made a league appearance for the Owls, there are top flight teams looking to potentially purchase Charles in the near future.

The Star reported that a number of Premier League teams were interested in the Northern Irishman, with Tottenham Hotspur recently being named as one of the interested parties by Darren Witcoop.

Related Tottenham eyeing Burnley FC and Sheffield Wednesday stars The North London outfit are keen on a pair of Championship shot-stoppers ahead of the January window.

Charles has all the attributes to be a top modern glovesman, according to McKenna, with big money expected to be paid for the youngster down the road.

"Like I touched on, the confidence that he has for a young keeper is right at the top of the scale," said McKenna. "He's so confident with the ball at his feet. His passing is beyond a lot of more experienced keepers, and I do think that this is part of the reason why he could go further in the game.

"The role of the modern keeper has evolved to where they need to be good with the ball at their feet, receiving backpasses and having accurate distribution. Of course it's not the only reason why. I think he's coming on in his short-stopping, even in collecting the ball from crosses where I thought he was a bit nervous, he is getting a bit stronger on that.

"I think in years to come he will play at the top level, and he's one of the most exciting, homegrown prospects that we have had at the club in years.

"So out of the current crop I think he's at the forefront, and I think that we'll be selling him for quite a decent fee in the next few years."