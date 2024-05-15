Sheffield Wednesday stalwart Liam Palmer, whose contract at the club expires this summer, has revealed that he is keen to break the Owls' all-time appearance record.

The right-back played a key role in the club's 2023/24 Championship survival effort, making 34 appearances and 25 starts, while scoring two goals and creating one assist in the process.

The 32-year-old's goals this campaign came at a vital time for Danny Rohl's men, as he scored during a 1-1 draw with fellow relegation battlers Stoke City in April, before scoring the opener as the Owls defeated Sunderland 2-0 to secure their second-tier status on the final day of the season.

Palmer's appearance against the Black Cats was his 434th for the club, and he marked the last match of the 2023/24 season in style by scoring a crucial goal.

Liam Palmer 2023/24 Championship Stats - As Per FotMob Appearances 34 Starts 25 Tackles won (%) 61.7 Duels won (%) 50.6 Goals 2 Assists 1

The Scotland international now sits 112 appearances behind Wednesday's record appearance holder Andrew Wilson, who made an impressive 546 outings for the Owls.

Liam Palmer makes Sheffield Wednesday appearance record admission

In an interview with BBC Radio Sheffield, the defender said he would like to finish his career with the Owls, and has perhaps suggested that a new contract is in the offing at Hillsborough.

"Looking at that all-time appearance record, it’s coming ever closer and closer," Palmer said.

"I managed on the last game of the season to go outright eighth, so 112 more appearances, and I’ll be right there at the top.

"That’s something that’s at the back of my mind.

"If I could break into the top five next season or something along those lines then that’d be my motivation, to try and get as high up on that list as possible.”

Palmer is just 32 appearances away from becoming the Owls' fifth-highest appearance holder, and could overtake Don Megson's 442 as soon as next campaign if he stays at Hillsborough.

The full-back's contract is set to expire this summer, but his recent admission that he is keen to break Wednesday's appearance record shows that he is eager to stay in South Yorkshire.

We can therefore expect to see Palmer agree fresh terms at Hillsborough, while his exploits during the 2023/24 campaign show that he is still an asset for the Owls after making his debut for the club during the 2010/11 League One campaign.

The 32-year-old has played for Wednesday in both the Championship and the third tier, in different eras, and for various different managers, and his heroic performances towards the end of the 2023/24 season indicate that he will be a key asset for Rohl.

An exciting 2024/25 season could be in store for the Owls

When Rohl was appointed as Owls boss back in October, the club sat bottom of the Championship table after failing to win any of their first 10 games of the season under Xisco Munoz.

Wednesday looked doomed prior to Rohl's appointment, but the 35-year-old managed to steer his side to safety as they finished in 20th position, three points clear of the relegation zone.

The prospect of a full season under Rohl's stewardship is one which will excite the Hillsborough faithful, and retaining Palmer would be a solid start to preparations for the 2024/25 campaign.