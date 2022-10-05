“At my happiest” – Burnley star addresses hectic summer following interest from Leicester and Wolves

Burnley midfielder has admitted that he sounded out the noise of the Premier League clubs trying to chase him in the summer, whilst in conversation with the Burnley Express.

Football League World revealed near the end of the summer window that a whole host of Premier League clubs were monitoring his situation, with Leicester City and Southampton credited with an interest.

A more recent FLW exclusive has gone on to state that Wolves are considering a January bid for the influential midfielder.

Addressing the summer interest that surfaced for the exciting midfielder, Brownhill told the Burnley Express: “You hear of all sorts of things that go round, especially when the transfer window is open, rumours fly around, but for me, I think everyone has seen from day one that I’ve got my head down and worked hard.

“Whatever happens, happens, but for me, I enjoy what we’re doing this year and the manager has given me a lot of confidence. It’s the football that I want to be playing and for me to be playing at my happiest, at this moment in time, it’s at Burnley Football Club.”

The verdict

Brownhill is quite evidently a player of higher-level quality and he has been able to show that during this Championship campaign thus far.

A player with excellent technical ability, a desire to work relentlessly out of possession, and an intelligent footballing brain, Brownhill ticks a lot of boxes for the Clarets.

Given his influence in a Burnley shirt thus far, it will be no surprise if interest continues to accumulate with the January transfer window in mind.

Quite clearly happy with everything at Burnley, Brownhill’s eyes will be firmly fixed on making sure that his Clarets side are competent for automatic promotion as the season progresses.