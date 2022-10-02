“At least until December” – Is Ben Garner at risk of losing Charlton job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic sit 14th in the League One standings thus far having picked up 12 points from their first 11 games of the season.

The Addicks, who played a 1-1 draw at home against Oxford United yesterday afternoon, are without a win in the league in seven matches.

Whilst sitting around the mid-table spot, performances have not been great, and when 1-0 down at half time against the U’s yesterday, boos echoed around The Valley.

With some tough fixtures on the horizon, it is a big month or so for the Addicks, in what is a congested run of fixtures.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on whether or not Ben Garner is at risk of losing his job as thing stand and with the immediate future taken into consideration.

Billy Mulley

In my eyes, Ben Garner is at the start of a project within a completely different setting to what he is used to.

Yes, the performances have not been great and the recent results have followed suit, but ultimately, when opting to go for a young and progressive manager, the chances of instant success are likely to be low.

I think Garner has a lot to give as a manager and the brand of attacking football he managed to install last season at Swindon over time provides with me great hope that he can get things right at Charlton.

However, the volatile nature of football management, which has been amplified recently after the sackings of the likes of Rob Edwards and Steve Morison, it would be no surprise if pressure is already mounting.

Justin Peach

Charlton’s promising start under Garner is certainly a distant memory as they now find themselves winless in their last seven games.

Whilst they aren’t winning games, the Addicks aren’t losing them either showing there’s a fine balance with their form at the current time. Is it enough to sack Garner? I don’t think it is as their form is tightly balanced and having lost three games this season, it certainly isn’t the worst record.

They’re one of the more creative teams, sitting seventh in the division when it comes to shots on goal, but they’re midtable for shots conceded according to WhoScored. In summary, Garner still has at least until December to prove he’s the right man for the job and if their form fails to improve by that point, they should think about a change.

George Dagless

You’d think there is still room for Garner to keep working with the team and getting his methods across.

It’s still early days and though they’re not where they want to be in the league table there is still probably cause for patience rather than for the trigger to be pulled.

Garner is trying to lead a new project at Charlton that will take time to see results from and hopefully there will be a bit more patience shown before any decision is made.