That's according to former England international Carlton Palmer, who believes the Championship club will be looking to receive an eight-figure fee for any future sale of the 19-year-old.

What is the latest on Newcastle's interest in Adam Wharton?

Following a breakthrough campaign with Rovers at senior level last season, Wharton was the subject of much speculation during the summer transfer window.

Ultimately though, the midfielder has remained at Ewood Park, and become a regular starter in Jon Dahl Tomasson's side in the early stages of the current campaign.

However, it seems as though talk around the midfielder's long-term future are already starting to emerge again, as attention starts to turn towards the January transfer window.

According to reports from journalist Alan Nixon, Newcastle are planning to make a fresh bid for Wharton, when the window reopens at the turn of the year.

It is thought that the Magpies were unsuccessful with an attempt to sign Wharton in the summer, with the midfielder unsure about making a move that would see him link up with the club's Under 21s side.

However, it has now been suggested that a future move, could open the door for the midfielder to link up with Eddie Howe's senior side.

It has also been indicated that Blackburn may be inclined to sell the England youth international, if they are not in contention for promotion from the Championship.

Now though, it seems Palmer believes that even in that situation, Rovers would still be able to demand a significant fee for the sale of the midfielder.

As things stand, there are still around four years remaining on Wharton's contract with Blackburn, securing his future at Ewood Park until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That of course, means the Championship side are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for Wharton, and Palmer believes they will look to take advantage of.

Asked how much he thinks Wharton is worth to Blackburn, Palmer told Football League World: "Blackburn are in no hurry to sell, and have him under contract until the summer of 2017.

"Blackburn will be looking for I would think at least £10-15m for the talented midfield player, and I think any deal that would be agreed, would be on the condition that Wharton would stay until at least the end of the season."

Where are Blackburn in the Championship?

Blackburn currently sit 17th in the second-tier standings, following their 4-0 win over QPR on Saturday afternoon.

They are set to return to action after the international break on the 21st October, when they host Cardiff City at October.

Would Palmer's suggestion be a fair deal for Blackburn?

You do feel as though this could be a decent deal for Blackburn to accept.

We saw in the summer transfer window that the Ewood Park club are one who are likely going to have to generate their own funds through player sales, if they want to add other players to their squad.

Receiving that sort of fee for Wharton from Newcastle, would give Rovers plenty of scope to do that, while the suggestion of him returning to the club for the remainder of this season, would also be a boost to any promotion hopes they have this time around.

With that in mind, you feel an offer such as this from Newcastle for Wharton come the January window, would give Blackburn plenty to think about.