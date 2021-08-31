‘At least it’s something’, ‘Most underwhelming window ever’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as double transfer deal announced

Nottingham Forest fans have had a slightly traumatic August but it may be set to end on somewhat of a high with hope that some new signings can bring a turn-around in fortunes on the pitch.

Chris Hughton’s side are yet to win in the Championship after five matches this season, the latest result being a 1-1 draw with local rivals Derby County.

There’s also been frustration in the transfer market with just one signing occurring before August began, but things started to pick up with the loan additions of Jordi Osei-Tutu, Max Lowe and the return of James Garner.

Forest fans have been begging for some permanent additions though and they’ve finally come in the form of Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager.

Quiz: 12 of these 25 Nottingham Forest facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Forest were founded in 1865? True False

21-year-old Paraguayan midfielder Ojeda has been acquired from Club Olimpia, who he starred for in the Copa Libertadores this year, playing nine times.

Drager meanwhile is a 25-year-old Tunisian right-back and arrives from Olympiakos in Greece to strengthen an area that has been depleted this summer, with Arsenal loanee Osei-Tutu currently also struck down with a hamstring injury.

Forest fans have been reacting to the club’s double deal but there’s still a lot of unhappiness – which perhaps stems from a deal for striker Josh Maja failing to materialise.

Very underwhelming. Seems like the club are making the same mistakes every season when it comes to recruitment giving us dross from Oly again. — Sam (@SamL0408) August 31, 2021

Most underwhelming window ever. We're going down 😔 Failure to address the obvious shortcomings in the team. — Daniel Kent (@DanielBKent) August 31, 2021

Welcome to the relegation fight #nffc — Gary Kirby (@GaryKirby28) August 31, 2021

Good start…two more in before the end of the night please! 🙏🏻🔴⚪️⚽️ — Will Thorpe (@ThorpeyNFFC) August 31, 2021

Even worse than the last window. Dreadful recruitment. I’m watching other teams sign established players over here and we sign these? Zink and garner are good signings the rest of the business we’ve done is laughable — Matthew Grace (@mjgrace82) August 31, 2021

Another olympiacos cast off cracking signing — Dean (@DeanDigby) August 31, 2021

Lost that loving feeling tbh… — Lewis Morris (@lewis_nffc) August 31, 2021

At least it’s something — R (@TheyCallHimR) August 31, 2021

Let’s hope these players can make an impact straight away! Quietly positive tbh — SS (@superstu1979) August 31, 2021