‘At least it’s something’, ‘Most underwhelming window ever’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as double transfer deal announced

Published

4 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest fans have had a slightly traumatic August but it may be set to end on somewhat of a high with hope that some new signings can bring a turn-around in fortunes on the pitch.

Chris Hughton’s side are yet to win in the Championship after five matches this season, the latest result being a 1-1 draw with local rivals Derby County.

There’s also been frustration in the transfer market with just one signing occurring before August began, but things started to pick up with the loan additions of Jordi Osei-Tutu, Max Lowe and the return of James Garner.

Forest fans have been begging for some permanent additions though and they’ve finally come in the form of Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager.

21-year-old Paraguayan midfielder Ojeda has been acquired from Club Olimpia, who he starred for in the Copa Libertadores this year, playing nine times.

Drager meanwhile is a 25-year-old Tunisian right-back and arrives from Olympiakos in Greece to strengthen an area that has been depleted this summer, with Arsenal loanee Osei-Tutu currently also struck down with a hamstring injury.

Forest fans have been reacting to the club’s double deal but there’s still a lot of unhappiness – which perhaps stems from a deal for striker Josh Maja failing to materialise.


