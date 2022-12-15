“At least £5 million” – Lyndon Dykes’ worth to QPR as Rangers eye transfer move: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes is attracting interest from Rangers.

As we exclusively revealed, new Rangers manager Michael Beale, who left Loftus Road for Ibrox last month, is keen to bring the 27-year-old north of the border with him.

Dykes scored six goals in 21 games under Beale this season before his departure.

The R’s signed Dykes from Livingston in August 2020 and he had a good track record in the Scottish Premiership, scoring 14 goals in 36 games to earn him the move to West London.

But FLW understands that new Hoops boss Neil Critchley, who was appointed as Beale’s replacement on Sunday, is a big fan of Dykes and does not want to lose him.

If Rangers do make an offer, how much is Dykes worth? We ask our FLW writers for their verdicts…

James Reeves

Dykes a key player for QPR and he is their joint top-scorer this season with six goals.

The 27-year-old was signed from Livingston for £2 million and given his performances at Loftus Road, his value has increased significantly since then.

Dykes is probably worth somewhere around £4-5 million, but it would be an incredibly controversial move for him to go to Rangers after Beale’s acrimonious departure, so the R’s are likely to demand more from the Ibrox club.

Beale left QPR just weeks after professing his loyalty and integrity when he turned down Wolves, so there will be little good feeling towards him should he come back with an offer for their star striker.

In this context, QPR should probably be asking for around £6 million from Rangers.

But with Critchley being keen to keep hold of Dykes, the club should back their new manager and hold firm on any interest.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

To be honest, I don’t think this is a deal that QPR should be entertaining at all.

Outside of Dykes, their striking options are either inexperienced or have barely featured and it just would not make sense to offload the 27-year-old.

With that said, I believe Rangers would have to pay well over the odds were they to sign him in January.

I think a fair valuation of Dykes, given QPR signed him from Livingston for a reported £2 million in 2020 would be somewhere in the region of £4 million.

Therefore, if I’m QPR, I’m demanding at least £5 million if Rangers come knocking next month.

Declan Harte

Considering the immediate history between these clubs regarding the future of Mick Beale, this will be a real test of how amicable that split really was.

QPR could insist on a high figure as a kind of Beale-tax that could see the sum go into eight-figures.

But more realistically, the Scot is likely worth closer to £6 or 7 million.

Given he has a contract for another 18 months, this could be QPR’s last chance to cash-in on the forward, so that kind of fee would be well worth accepting.

Rangers may try a lower fee of £3 or 4 million, but it is much less likely that the Championship side would accept that for a key player mid-season.