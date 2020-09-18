‘At least £10m’ – What fee should EFL club demand as Leeds, Aston Villa and West Brom circle? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The race for Rico Henry is heating up with a plethora of Premier League sides keen on a move for the Brentford left-back.

Aston Villa, Leeds United and West Brom are among a cluster of clubs who have shown interest in the 23-year-old, who enjoyed a stellar 2019/20 campaign for Thomas Frank’s side as they narrowly missed out on a spot in the Premier League after losing in the play-off final.

It has previously been suggested that the Bees are looking for atleast £7 million for the player, but is that a fair price?

The team here at FLW take a look at how much the Bees should be demanding for Henry, if they do decide to sell him for a profit.

George Dagless

At least £10m.

I think Henry is one of the best left-backs in the league and is absolutely good enough to be playing in the Premier League in the coming years.

Brentford will obviously want to keep him but they do have a price for every player in mind given the way they operate and I think they would be well within their rights to demand £10m at the very, very least.

He’s a player many Premier League sides would be interested in this window if the Bees did entertain offers but I am sure they will be determined to keep him.

Jacob Potter

They should be looking somewhere in the region of £7.5m-£10m for Henry.

The full-back was brilliant for Brentford last season, and the Bees were desperately unlucky not to win promotion into the Premier League after a defeat to Fulham in the Championship play-off final.

In today’s market, we’re seeing Championship players go for some eye-opening fees, and I can see that being the case with Henry.

He’s a player that is playing at the top of his game, and I’m not surprised to see him attracting interest from the likes of Aston Villa.

Dean Smith’s side could be the ideal destination for Henry as well, but he’ll be wanting first-team assurances before making the move to Villa Park.

I think Brentford will be reluctant to sell Henry, but the prospect of playing Premier League football is often too good of an opportunity to turn down for a player.

Ned Holmes

For me, they should be looking to get as much as possible for the defender if they’re to let him go in the current window.

After cashing in on Watkins and with Benrahma looking likely to leave as well, you feel they’re under no financial pressure to let Henry go.

He’s been fantastic for them in recent seasons and looks set to be key in their promotion push this term.

If I were them I’d try as hard as possible to hold onto him but if his head is turned, then a fee near £10 million is what I’d be asking for.

That’s probably more than he’s worth at this point in time but the Bees are in a strong negotiating position and they should take advantage of it!