‘At last something to be excited about’, ‘Could be huge’ – These Nottingham Forest fans show excitement towards potential off-field addition

Nottingham Forest are set to make an ambitious move for Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy to replace the outgoing Ioannis Vrentzos, per Daniel Taylor of The Athletic.

Vrentzos arrived at Forest in 2017 following the takeover by Evangelos Marinakis but it was reported back in May that he was reconsidering his role at the City Ground.

Now it looks like he’s officially on the way out and Forest want to bring in an exciting replacement in the form of Murphy.

The American retired early from his playing career and became technical director at Real Salt Lake of the MLS and then moved on to D.C. United in early 2019.

He replaced Gauthier Ganaye at Barnsley in the summer of 2019 and has overseen some impressive work at Oakwell, including leading the recruitment drive and using his links to the MLS to get Daryl Dike in on loan for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

20 facts about Nottingham Forest’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Joao Carvalho is the club's record signing. True False

Murphy has been one of the key men behind the Tykes’ ‘Moneyball’ approach in the last few years and the recruitment of young first-teamers like Callum Brittain, Carlton Morris and others have seen Barnsley turn into a play-off team.

Barnsley’s success last season has seen the reaction to this potential move by Forest fans a unanimous excited one – just check out the social media response!

This is great news. Even if this appointment doesn’t come off, the fact the structure is being changed is a massive positive and one to embrace. Let’s hope for no false dawns. — Paul 🏳️‍🌈 (@PaulMancs) June 15, 2021

I have always admired Barnsley mainly because they pick managers better than anybody else in the country. Really encouraging stuff. — Nick (@NickBrookz) June 15, 2021

At last something to be slightly excited about at Forest!! — Thomas Palmer (@Thomas_Palmer88) June 15, 2021

This could be massive news for #NFFC if it comes to fruition. Positive steps in the right direction… https://t.co/5DrrmEdjol — Nottingham Forest News (@SeatPitch) June 15, 2021

Honestly this week has just been fantastic so far 😍🙌🏻 #nffc https://t.co/pOGy23Z1Sa — George Townsend (@GTownsend07) June 15, 2021

This would be excellent 👌 https://t.co/v1kawFT5TV — Jack Holmes (@Jholmes987) June 15, 2021

This could be huge https://t.co/euTuPxPw7u — Jake Foster (@jakefoster935) June 15, 2021

We’re going to be a serious football club again https://t.co/urJqjyAw6o pic.twitter.com/HJSgE9YDz8 — Riley (@RileyNFFC_) June 15, 2021