‘At last’, ‘On our way’ – These West Brom fans overjoyed by breaking club news

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed the appointment of Valerien Ismael as the club’s new head coach.

Ismael has only been in England a short while, but led Barnsley impressively into the Championship play-offs last season. They were beaten by Swansea City across two legs, but their efforts were praised right across the division.

However, West Brom have swooped to appoint Ismael as Sam Allardyce’s successor at the Hawthorns, finally settling on a new boss on the back of relegation from the Premier League.

Chris Wilder and David Wagner were previous contenders for the job, but West Brom have now settled on the 45-year-old, whose stock couldn’t be higher following an impressive introduction to life in English football’s second-tier.

On the back of announcing Ismael’s arrival on a four-year deal, fans appeared happy enough, with a long drawn out managerial saga now brought to an end.

We take a look at some of that positive reaction here:

Announce Champions League winners 2023/24 — Comrade Connor (@connor4real1) June 24, 2021

Welcome Valerian!

You have a clean slate to show what you can do here, a pre season, a transfer window with a squad revamp needed and a full season ahead!

I’m looking forward to seeing what you put together! 🥳 — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) June 24, 2021

Well done at last- give him a decent budget to make sure we bounce straight back — Tim Harris (@westbrom1954) June 24, 2021

We absolutely love to see it — ⚡🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JLRXVIIIII) June 24, 2021

Welcome Valerien, boing boing ⚪️🔵 — J (@JWBA__) June 24, 2021

WERE ON OUR WAYYYY — Brandon⚽️🇭🇷 (@WBAbran) June 24, 2021

WE ARE GOING UP ⚡⚡ — 🇧🇷Moura (@ftbl_mouraa) June 24, 2021

GET IN 😍 — Ben Phillips (@WBAPhillips) June 24, 2021