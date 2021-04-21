‘At last’, ‘About time’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as 31-year-old makes starting XI vs Birmingham

Nottingham Forest will be keen to get back to winning ways tonight as they prepare to take on Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s.

The Reds fell to their first defeat in five at the weekend, losing 2-0 at home to Huddersfield Town at the City Ground.

Forest aren’t there just yet in regards to mathematical safety, so Chris Hughton will be urging his side to return to winning ways tonight.

They come up against a Birmingham City side who have won four of their first six games under the tutelage of Lee Bowyer, losing only once.

Looking for a response from his side, Hughton has named two changes, with the most notable seeing Lyle Taylor make his first league start in 2021.

The striker has fallen behind Lewis Grabban and Glenn Murray in the pecking order on Trentside, but gets the nod against his former manager tonight.

Elsewhere, Luke Freeman replaces Anthony Knockaert, who is dropped to the bench.

Here, we take a look at Nottingham Forest fans’ reactions to the team news…

Taylor!!!! At last!!!! — Throwing Copper (@copper_throwing) April 21, 2021

TAYLORRRR — Ryan Bardill (@ryanbardill10) April 21, 2021

LYLE — Rhys (@RhysWilliams79) April 21, 2021

About time Taylor got a start. Yates was woeful on Saturday, why start him tonight? — #NoToEuropeanSuperLeague (@4evaNFFC) April 21, 2021

Thank god Taylor ! I hope he gets a Hatrick ! — Juebb (@jubbilsongal) April 21, 2021

Nice to see Taylor starting — andy zemontas (@andyzemontas) April 21, 2021

Taylor finally — Joe Cammack (@joecammack8) April 21, 2021

Taylorrrr😍 — Louis Hodkinson (@HodkinsonLouis) April 21, 2021