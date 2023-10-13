Highlights Adam Armstrong has been in impressive form for Southampton, scoring seven goals in 11 games in the Championship.

Despite his goal-scoring record, there are better players in the squad than Armstrong, according to Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders.

Southampton currently sits 10th in the Championship table and is aiming for promotion but may face a decision on whether to keep Armstrong or give playing time to new signing Ross Stewart.

Adam Armstrong is one of the Championship’s top scorers so far this season.

The Southampton striker has bagged seven goals from the team’s opening 11 games of the campaign.

The 26-year-old has scored as many as Jack Clarke and Sammie Szmodics from Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

Armstrong has cemented himself as a key part of Russell Martin’s side as a result of his goal scoring form.

His consistency in front of goal has significantly improved with the club’s drop into the Championship this season, having previously just bagged two from 30 league appearances last season in the Premier League.

How impressive has Adam Armstrong been for Southampton?

FLW’s Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders has claimed that Armstrong has found his level in the second tier.

He has praised the striker’s contributions to Martin’s side, but has claimed there are better players in the squad than the Englishman.

“Adam’s got the captain’s armband at the moment cause Jack Stephens’ got injured, and he’s been given the captain’s armband,” Sanders told Football League World.

“He’s scored seven goals in 11 games, compared to two in 30 in the Premier League.

“So he’s definitely at his level.

“Just finding his consistency, he pretty much scores every other game.

“He was really good against Leeds, and it’s just getting him in the right positions really, and finding a bit more consistency.

“He’s been one of our better players, that’s for sure.

“But he has definitely proven himself as one of the better players, I wouldn’t say he’s the best though.

“He was written off at Southampton, so he is making a bit of a resurgence to be fair.”

Where are Southampton in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Southampton are aiming for promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt this campaign.

However, the Saints find themselves 10th in the table going into the October international break.

The fitness of new signing Ross Stewart has left a hole in the team’s forward line that was meant for the Scot.

An Achilles injury in January has seen him out of action for most of 2023, with a return expected in the near future.He has yet to make his debut for the south coast club since making the switch from Sunderland in September.

Stewart’s arrival into the team could have a major impact on Armstrong’s playing time.

Should Adam Armstrong stay in the Southampton team when Ross Stewart reaches full fitness?

Armstrong has shown some useful versatility this season, combining well with Che Adams by moving out to the right flank when needed, as well as playing centrally.

However, one of the duo will likely lose their place in the team once Stewart is ready to play.

That could be Armstrong, despite his goal scoring record, as Adams has also been playing well even if he hasn’t quite been as good in front of goals.

The Scot brings a lot to the team outside of goals, which could make him an ideal partner for Stewart in the long run.