This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United are facing a huge reset this summer after relegation from the Premier League, and an old stalwart of the Championship could be the key to their recovery.

After just a season back in the top flight, the Blades faced a disastrous year, finishing on just 16 points while conceding 104 goals - the most ever in a Premier League campaign.

However, with a new takeover looking likely in the next couple of weeks, Sheffield United will be looking to get back on track, and add numbers to a diminishing squad, one that must remain competitive throughout next season.

Chris Wilder has added Jamie Shackleton to his ranks already from Leeds United, but this signing has sparked controversy. According to The Sun, the Blades will face a disciplinary probe after it has been alleged that US investors buying the club are doing transfer deals before competing the takeover.

Kieffer Moore will score goals in the Championship

A name that has been linked with a move to Bramall Lane is AFC Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore, who spent 2023/24 on loan at Ipswich Town as they won promotion.

With Oli McBurnie still yet to sign a new deal at the club, FLW's Sheffield United fan pundit, Owain Wyse, believes that the 31-year-old could be a hit at the Blades.

"Kieffer Moore is a player that we are very often linked with. I don't think at Championship level there are many better big target men you can bring in.

"I really like his work rate and the job he does for the team, and I think bringing him in would be an excellent addition, especially if we are to lose Oli McBurnie."

Moore's record in the second tier speaks for itself, having scored 54 goals in 173 games in the division, finding the back of the net 20 times for Cardiff City in 2020/21.

In comparison, McBurnie's most prolific campaign came two years earlier, when he netted 22 times for Swansea City, but since then he has reached double figures just once in a single season.

McBurnie's contract situation is a priority

Despite his low output in the Premier League, McBurnie has been useful in the Championship. His 13 goals in 2022/23 helped Sheffield United to promotion, and at 28, he still has a few years left at his peak.

With the new season a month away, moves need to be made soon, and Owain believes that the two could work together: "Personally, I would look to keep McBurnie, who I think is better than Moore in his overall game.

"I'd then bring Moore in as a backup and rotation option as Oli is often missing through injury.

"I could see him doing a very similar job for us, as he did successfully at Ipswich last year, and he's certainly a player I'd be looking to bring in."

Kieffer Moore/Oli McBurnie Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Stat Kieffer Moore (Ipswich Town) Oli McBurnie Apps (Starts) 18 (14) 21 (15) Goals (Assists) 7 (1) 6 (3) xG 5.3 6.89 Shots (On Target) 43 (19) 33 (17) Touches in Opposition Box 94 76

If Sheffield United can work out an agreement with McBurnie, then signing Moore is less of a priority, but he will also be great cover and will score goals when needed. They could also play together in a two, and with their prowess, they may just fire the Blades back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.