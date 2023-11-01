Highlights Leeds United must not sell Crysencio Summerville in January as he is crucial to their promotion hopes.

Summerville has been in superb form this season, scoring six goals and registering four assists in 11 games.

Leeds should keep Summerville until the end of the season, and if they don't get promoted, they can sell him for a big fee.

Gabby Agbonlahor insists Leeds United must not sell Crysencio Summerville in the January window due to his importance to Daniel Farke’s side.

Crysencio Summerville impresses for Leeds United

It has been a positive start to the season for the Whites, who sit third in the Championship table.

However, such is the expectation at Elland Road, there will be a slight disappointment that they already trail the automatic promotion places by nine points, with Ipswich and leaders Leicester having set a ridiculous pace at this early stage.

So, Farke’s men know they can’t afford many slip-ups as they look to make ground on the top two, with a trip to the Foxes next up for Leeds.

To do that, key players will need to perform, and one man who has starred for Leeds in recent weeks is Crysencio Summerville.

Will Crysencio Summerville leave Leeds?

The Dutch U21 international was subject of fierce speculation in the summer, with Burnley having a £20m offer for the attacker turned down, and several other top-flight clubs were linked with Summerville.

Yet, he remained at Elland Road, and it’s a move that has paid off for Leeds, with the 22-year-old having been superb this season, scoring six goals and registering four assists in 11 games.

Therefore, it’s natural to presume that Leeds will face another battle to keep hold of Summerville in the New Year.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

But, speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor was adamant that he simply can’t leave the Yorkshire club in January.

“The club should just be looking to keep him. They’re in a good place in the table to go on and potentially get promoted. Without him, they’re a lot worse off.

“I think some of these players will want to leave, and will have their heads turned by the interest – I think a club like Leeds will keep them at all costs. If they go, it gives the manager an understrength side and then he’s unhappy.

“Just wait six months. If you go up, Summerville stays. If you stay in the Championship, you let him go for big money. It doesn’t make sense to let your star player go when you need his goals desperately to get back to the Premier League.”

Summerville has a contract with the Whites until the summer of 2026, so there won’t be any real panic at Leeds right now.

What next for Leeds United?

It’s clear that this season is all about promotion, so, everyone connected to Leeds will echo the thoughts of Agbonlahor, in that they can’t sell Summerville in January as it will seriously impact their promotion hopes.

So, you’d be in a position where it would take a truly ridiculous offer to convince Leeds to sell, and that’s not going to happen realistically.

In fairness, the board proved they would stand firm in the summer window, so they will definitely replicate that stance in January.

Summerville seems happy at Leeds, so he won’t push for a move, and he knows there’s a good chance he can return to the top-flight with the club, which is his aim. It would no doubt be a different story in the summer if Leeds don’t go up, but fans will be hoping it doesn’t come to that.

Next up, Farke takes his side to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester in the Friday night football.