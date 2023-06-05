Rob Dickie's time at Queens Park Rangers looks to be coming to an end.

The centre-back arrived at Loftus Road in 2020 from League One outfit Oxford United having performed exceptionally well in the third tier of English football for the U's.

His performances for the Hoops led to plenty of Premier League interest in recent times, but the 2022-23 season was undoubtedly a poor one for Dickie, who was part of a QPR side that conceded plenty and underperformed massively.

With a rebuild on the cards at the R's this summer, Dickie now looks to be on the way out.

What is the latest on Rob Dickie's QPR future?

Reports emerged late last week that the centre-back was in talks with QPR's divisional rivals Bristol City over a move down the M4 to Ashton Gate.

And that switch appears to be getting ever closer as, according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Dickie is having a medical with Bristol City today after a deal worth up to £1 million was agreed between the two clubs.

West London Sport claim that Dickie wanted to leave QPR and manager Gareth Ainsworth is happy to let him depart as well as he doesn't fit his style of play from a defensive viewpoint, which is why the Reading FC academy graduate is moving on.

QPR fans react to Rob Dickie's imminent QPR exit

Following the news that Dickie is on the verge of a switch to the club's Championship rivals, R's fans have been reacting to the news and some are happy that the club are moving the 27-year-old on following last season's performances.

This fan bemoaned a lack of pace.

More negative responses..

However, there are sections of the QPR fanbase that believe letting Dickie depart is a mistake, especially to a divisional rival.

Another fan questioned the price.