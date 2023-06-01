Burnley were absolutely fantastic throughout the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

With Vincent Kompany at the helm, the Clarets were the dominant and standout side in the division, going on to be promoted and crowned champions of the second tier with plenty of games to spare.

With the season now over, Burnley's attention has rightly turned to preparing their squad for the challenge that lies ahead - the Premier League.

Indeed, as dominant as the Clarets were in the Championship, the top flight is a different beast altogether, and Vincent Kompany must consider strengthening in some key areas this summer.

What is the latest Burnley transfer news?

It appears the Clarets boss is certainly doing that when it comes to the club's forward options ahead of next season.

Indeed, as per recent reports, Marseille striker Arkadiusz Milik, currently on loan at Juventus, is of interest to Burnley.

According to the Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Burnley are one of the sides waiting to find out what the future holds for the 29-year-old.

Vincent Kompany is looking to strengthen the Burnley squad ahead of their Premier League return.

Juventus reportedly have an option to sign him permanently following his loan deal in Turin, but, should they not activate that option, Burnley are among the clubs ready to step in.

It is claimed that Milik is available for as little as €7 million (£6m).

Should Burnley sign Arkadiusz Milik?

If Juventus do not take up their option to land Milik permanently, Burnley should not hesitate to move for him, particularly for just £6m.

Milik has played for a host of top clubs across Europe, and wherever he has been, he has proven that he knows how to find the back of the net.

Whilst not the most prolific, he has consistently scored at a decent rate and one that could arguably help Burnley a lot in the Premier League next season.

With all due respect to Burnley's current options, they are not the calibre of player Milik has been throughout his career.

For example, Jay Rodriguez is 33 and past his peak years, Lyle Foster's goals have mainly come in the Belgian league, and Michael Obafemi's in the Championship.

Milik has scored goals in Serie A, Ligue 1, and the Eredivisie, to name a few, and it could be argued that having scored in those leagues, he has a good chance of being able to find the net in the Premier League, too.

As such, Milik could be an excellent signing for Burnley this summer if Kompany wants to strengthen his frontline, and at £6m, the Clarets should not hesistate to make a move for the Polish international.