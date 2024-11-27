This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Compared to what has gone before at League One level, it would be fair to say that Birmingham City currently possess an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the overall quality of their squad.

Chris Davies and the backroom team at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park delivered a well-publicised and record-breaking recruitment drive in the summer which saw as many as 18 new faces, many of whom have shown that their individual quality is deserving of a level higher than the third tier of English football.

This includes the likes of Christoph Klarer, Alex Cochrane, Tomoki Iwata and the permanent acquisition of Jay Stansfield from Fulham.

However, it would be fair to say that arguably, the standout performer in royal blue across the first three months of the campaign has been Willum Thor Willumsson, who moved to the Second City from Eredivisie outfit, Go Ahead Eagles, on a four-year deal.

Given the impact the Icelandic playmaker has had at Blues in such a short period of time, Football League World asked our fan pundit, Mike Gibbs, for his thoughts on Willumsson's performances, and whether the club should be wary of any onlookers looking to prize him away from B9 anytime soon.

Willum Thor Willumson has had a key impact since joining Birmingham City

In just 18 appearances across all competitions for Birmingham, Willumsson has already hit double figures in terms of goal contributions with five goals and seven assists.

In a side which firmly has the spotlight on them given the summer spending spree, the stature of the club and it's future ambitions under Knighthead Capital Management, Gibbs believes that the 15-time international has been Blues' standout performer thus far.

"He's earned his transfer value, I think he's absolutely proven that," Gibbs began. "He's been a really class act."

"The first few games he really struggled to settle. But, since then, he's been fantastic and he's probably been our most potent and threatening outlet."

Willum Willumsson's Birmingham City Stats - By Competition Apps Goals Assists League One 15 4 4 EFL Cup 1 - - FA Cup 1 1 - EFL Trophy 1 - 3 All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 27/11/24)

"And, a lot of it's been done away from his natural position," he added. "There's a lot of fans who've been crying for him to be in the number ten role and he's been playing out wide."

"Personally, I agree that we need to move him into the ten and maybe move Stansfield wide-left or right and put Alfie May up front, or Stansfield up front and have somebody different on the right wing."

"He's been outstanding. If you look at the entire season, he's probably been our best player," Gibbs stated.

However, Gibbs believes that as a result of tying the 6"3 man down to a lengthy contract, it would take an extraordinary set of circumstances for Willumsson to depart in the near future.

"I think there would be teams higher up looking at him," he continued. "But, I doubt we'd let him go."

"It'd have to be an astronomical fee to let him go at this point. I'd be really surprised for him to come in and depart less than six months later, let's put it that way," Gibbs concluded.

Exeter success saw Willumsson return to natural position

The 2-0 away victory against Exeter City in midweek saw the playmaker return to his natural position behind Alfie May.

This saw Willumsson achieve a pass completion ratio of 81%, two key passes throughout the ninety and four shots which failed to test Joe Whitworth in the Grecians goal.

At face value, it would seem that Willumsson wasn't as effective as he has been in a multitude of games where he has featured on the right side of midfield, although he has still had a tendency to drift into central areas, which highlights a key area of versatility which will continue to be helpful in unlocking stubborn defences.

With an already strong return in terms of goals and assists, plenty more will be expected across a crucial period of the season which will test Blues' resolve as they look to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

But, it's clear that Willumsson has been the club's standout buy in the summer, and it would be no surprise if he eventually ends up on the radar of numerous clubs should his impressive start to life in the English game continue.