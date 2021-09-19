‘Astounding’, ‘Completely deluded’ – These Derby County fans react to comments from key figure

Mel Morris has apologised to the Derby County support with the club set for administration.

The Rams have had financial issues for some time now, and it was announced on Friday night that they were bringing the administrators in due to the debts that have been built up.

Obviously, this was a hugely worrying and sad things for the Derby fans to read, whilst they were not happy with the initial statement that didn’t seem to address them at all. However, Morris has spoken to Derbyshire Live today, as he said sorry for what has happened to the club.

Despite that, some still felt the apology wasn’t as sincere as it should’ve been, as Morris did also try to talk about the money he had put in and his ambitions to improve the club.

So, it’s fair to say there was still a bit of anger among the responses and here we look at some of the comments…

Hardly a heartfelt apology. 50 minutes of excuses and defending himself, then ‘I apologise but..’ when asked a leading question about what he would say to staff/ fans. Never once did he offer any sincere thoughts to those effected. — Cath (@cathmorton1979) September 19, 2021

The lack of contrition the arrogance and the lack of accountability in this interview from MM is astounding. — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) September 19, 2021

The fact that he didn't even pre warn the players or even Rooney about administration shows how much respect he has for the club! — Dean Blavins (@DjDno) September 19, 2021

He didn’t apologise at all, blamed everything but himself. — North East Derbyshire Ram (@fuck_the_efl) September 19, 2021

Too little too late. — Lionel Galant (@LionelGalant) September 19, 2021

No comment on this — MCFC54 (@DCFC555) September 19, 2021

The guy is completely deluded and is unwilling to take any responsibility for the part he has played in putting the club in this position. — Dan Green (@Lostchamp1) September 19, 2021