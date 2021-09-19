Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Astounding’, ‘Completely deluded’ – These Derby County fans react to comments from key figure

Published

8 mins ago

on

Mel Morris has apologised to the Derby County support with the club set for administration.

The Rams have had financial issues for some time now, and it was announced on Friday night that they were bringing the administrators in due to the debts that have been built up.

Obviously, this was a hugely worrying and sad things for the Derby fans to read, whilst they were not happy with the initial statement that didn’t seem to address them at all. However, Morris has spoken to Derbyshire Live today, as he said sorry for what has happened to the club.

Despite that, some still felt the apology wasn’t as sincere as it should’ve been, as Morris did also try to talk about the money he had put in and his ambitions to improve the club.

So, it’s fair to say there was still a bit of anger among the responses and here we look at some of the comments…


