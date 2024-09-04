Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has admitted that he was surprised at the lack of genuine transfer interest in Ebere Eze this summer.

The England international has been a key figure for the Eagles since his move from QPR in 2020, and he has been particularly impressive in the past two seasons.

Ebere Eze's Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Wycombe (loan) 22 5 - QPR 112 20 13 Crystal Palace 128 28 17

Eze managed 11 goals in 27 appearances in the previous campaign, which saw him earn a call-up to the Three Lions’ squad for Euro 2024, with his stock seeming to be at an all-time high.

However, despite plenty of speculation, Eze remained at Selhurst Park beyond the summer window, and he proved his quality once again in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday, where he scored with a superb effort from outside the box.

QPR in line for Ebere Eze windfall

It was a major relief for all connected to Palace that their star man remained at the club, particularly after Michael Olise departed for Bayern Munich.

But, one club who was probably disappointed that Eze didn’t move was QPR, as the R’s had a sell-on clause as part of the deal that took the attacker across the capital.

It was reported that they are entitled to around 20% of the profit made on Eze’s next move, which is likely to be a considerable sum as he cost Palace just £16m.

It’s thought that Eze has a release clause of around £68m, so if that number is met in the future, it means QPR would be looking at a payment in excess of £8m.

Steve Parish admits Ebere Eze transfer surprise

Yet, it appears a move for Eze wasn’t too close, as Parish explained to Sky Sports that the 26-year-old wasn’t subject to serious approaches from clubs - much to his surprise.

“I was really worried from a club point of view of losing Michael and Ebbs in the same window and we didn't have in Ebbs the interest that I thought we would have. I was astounded. Genuinely astounded. I mean, the guy's just an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person.”

QPR are sure to receive Ebere Eze payday in the future

The move for Eze didn’t happen this summer, but you get the feeling that QPR will benefit from the sell-on clause at some point in the future.

That’s because Eze is a supremely talented individual, and most would agree with Parish’s assessment here, and it is a surprise he is still with Palace.

From QPR’s perspective, it’s not something that they will be planning for, so it’s not a major setback that they haven’t got the funds. It’s not like it’s part of their budgets, but it would be a bonus.

Nevertheless, it would still be very welcome, because, as mentioned, they could be looking at over £8m, so it would be a massive boost for Marti Cifuentes, or whoever is in charge.

So, it’s certainly one for QPR to keep monitoring in the next few windows, but if Eze keeps playing at this level, it’s a case of when and not if he makes that next step in his career.