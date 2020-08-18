‘Astonishing’, ‘Who’s next Messi?’ – Many Bolton fans excited as Trotters linked with move for ex-PL man

Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a move for ex-Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam as they prepare for life in League Two, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the North West club.

After starting the season with a 12-point deduction, the Trotters were relegated from League One in the 2019/20 campaign and are now looking to rebuild in the EFL’s bottom tier.

Bolton appointed manager Ian Evatt earlier in the summer, with the 38-year-old joining from Football League new boys Barrow, and it appears the new boss is keen on a move for a former teammate.

According to reputable journalist Alan Nixon, Bolton are eyeing a surprise move for Adam.

The 34-year-old played with Evatt at Blackpool and is available after leaving Reading as a free agent earlier this summer.

After helping the Tangerines to the Premier League, Adam joined Liverpool in 2011 before making the switch to Stoke City a year later.

The experienced midfielder has more than 200 top-flight appearances to his name but isn’t a stranger to the EFL, having featured 89 times in the Championship.

Landing Adam would be a high profile move, particularly for a League Two side, and it certainly appears to have excited fans of the North West club – many of whom took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Would be a cracking signing imo! He's a very professional character apparently, experienced, leader. Would be ideal to set an example to our youngsters. Played 21 games in the Championship last season too so can still do it on the pitch. Bring him in! — BWFC_Flakt (@BWFC_Flakt) August 17, 2020

Good stop gap/squad member while we wait for Politic to recover from his injury. We’ve a young squad and his quality of the bench and the odd start in all our games could prove useful. If he can prove his fitness to Evatt and is affordable then I trust the recruitment team #BWFC — Paul White (@PaulTheEggWhite) August 18, 2020

That would be astonishing — Adam Ramsden (@ads_ramsden) August 17, 2020

I’ll take that!! Be a great signing I think!! — Steven Jones (@SteveJones80) August 18, 2020

Naughty — Theo (@Thogden) August 17, 2020

Dunno how you can get all goo goo and misty eyed about Spearing rejoining us but turn down the notion of Charlie Adam 😂

If he passes Evatt’s fitness tests, that’s a real exciting one for me, bags of top top experience. #BWFC — Freddie Openshaw (@FreddieOpenshaw) August 18, 2020

Charlie Adam? Who's next messi 😅🤔 #BWFC — Michael sweeney (@Sweeney5290) August 17, 2020

Charlie Adam would be naughty. Let’s not forget we’re buying the league though and not even bothered about salary cap.. 😴 #bwfc — Oliver (@OllieLR92) August 17, 2020