‘Astonishing’, ‘Who’s next Messi?’ – Many Bolton fans excited as Trotters linked with move for ex-PL man

14 mins ago

Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a move for ex-Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam as they prepare for life in League Two, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the North West club.

After starting the season with a 12-point deduction, the Trotters were relegated from League One in the 2019/20 campaign and are now looking to rebuild in the EFL’s bottom tier.

Bolton appointed manager Ian Evatt earlier in the summer, with the 38-year-old joining from Football League new boys Barrow, and it appears the new boss is keen on a move for a former teammate.

According to reputable journalist Alan Nixon, Bolton are eyeing a surprise move for Adam.

The 34-year-old played with Evatt at Blackpool and is available after leaving Reading as a free agent earlier this summer.

After helping the Tangerines to the Premier League, Adam joined Liverpool in 2011 before making the switch to Stoke City a year later.

The experienced midfielder has more than 200 top-flight appearances to his name but isn’t a stranger to the EFL, having featured 89 times in the Championship.

Landing Adam would be a high profile move, particularly for a League Two side, and it certainly appears to have excited fans of the North West club – many of whom took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


