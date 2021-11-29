‘Astonishing’, ‘Mental’ – These QPR fans react to remarkable moment in victory over Derby County

Queens Park Rangers moved to third in the Championship after an Andre Gray stunner in the 90th minute sealed a 2-1 victory at Derby County tonight.

The R’s fell behind to a superb early Tom Lawrence goal before Chris Willock equalised with a fine strike. That gave the Londoners a lift and they continued to push for a winner but it looked as if they would have to settle for a point.

However, Gray would get the winner, as he took two excellent touches following Ilias Chair’s header hitting the post, before spinning and volleying into the far corner.

It was a goal that was worthy of winning any game and it sparked wild celebrations among the R’s players and staff, with the striker booked for taking his shirt off.

He won’t have cared about that though, as the win saw QPR jump up the table and the fans couldn’t believe the quality of the winner.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

