Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has confirmed that the Premier League club will make a decision on their future plans for on-loan striker Cameron Archer at the end of the season but admitted that his time at Middlesbrough has been "very good".

Boro won the race for Archer in January, signing him on a loan deal for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign, and the 21-year-old has proven a fantastic addition to Michael Carrick's squad.

The forward has built up a strong understanding with Championship top scorer Chuba Akpom as well as contributing nine goals and six assists in 18 games to help the Teessiders close in on the play-offs.

What is Aston Villa's stance on Cameron Archer?

Reports emerged earlier this week suggesting that both Archer and Aaron Ramsey, another Villa player on loan at the Riverside, were the subject of interest from multiple English sides and that a busy summer was expected at the Birmingham club - with Emery set to be backed significantly.

Exactly where that leaves Archer remains to be seen but, speaking to Birmingham Live, the Spanish coach indicated that a decision would be made concerning his future at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

He said: "The plan was to play in the Championship every week, or three matches a week. In the Championship they play a lot of matches and get experience and get minutes and try to expose him with his best performances.

""This is very good for him, very good for us as well as a club, and at the end of the season of course we are going to decide (what happens next).

"As well, all the players that are out on loan. It is not only him, (Aaron) Ramsey as well is playing very well, Tim (Iroegbunam), he is playing very well as well.

"There are other players out on loan that we have been following and we have analysed each one and take decisions for the next months."

Middlesbrough to sign Cameron Archer?

It is thought that Villa's Championship loanees will find it hard to break into Emery's side next season, which suggests they could be moved on - either on loan or permanently.

Having signed a new long-term deal just last summer, which is due to keep him at Villa Park until 2027, it would be a surprise to see them cash in on Archer so soon.

The 21-year-old is clearly very highly rated at his parent club, having spent the first half of last season with the senior squad, and they'll be reluctant to let him go just yet - particularly with interest growing in Ollie Watkins.

Boro may be able to re-sign Archer on loan but are likely to be priced out of a permanent move unless they are promoted and even then, Villa might not be keen.