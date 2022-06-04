Aston Villa’s transfer stance revealed after links to key Burnley figure

Aston Villa are not expected to bring in another centre-back this month, despite reports linking them with Ben Mee.

The Burnley skipper is out of contract in the summer and whilst the Clarets wait for confirmation about Vincent Kompany’s appointment as manager, there is uncertainty surrounding several players.

Mee is one of those, after it was claimed he could remain in the Premier League with Villa and Everton keen.

However, Express & Star reporter Matt Maher has confirmed that after the arrival of Diego Carlos, Steven Gerrard has no more plans to bring in a centre-back.

“Expect more incomings but adding another centre-back isn’t on the agenda. So no Tarkowski/Mee etc.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean Mee will remain at Turf Moor and unless fresh terms are agreed in the coming weeks he will be on the move and looking for a new club as a free agent.

The 32-year-old has spent over a decade with the club, making over 350 appearances during what has been a very successful period for the club on the whole.

The verdict

You would’ve expected the chance to join Villa would’ve appealed to Mee as they are a club on the up and Gerrard is building a very talented squad.

However, it’s not to be and it means that he will have to look elsewhere as he tries to find his next club.

Whether Kompany will want to keep the experienced defender remains to be seen, so you would expect more concrete information to come out in the next few weeks when proper discussions will have taken place and it will be interesting to see what happens.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.