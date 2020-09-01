Aston Villa’s transfer stance over deal for Brentford star outlined

Aston Villa are reluctant to meet Brentford’s £25m asking price for Ollie Watkins and could turn to Bournemouth’ Callum Wilson as an alternative.

Dean Smith is desperate to add reinforcements up top as Villa survived on the final day of the previous Premier League campaign, with the lack of a natural goalscorer a major issue at times.

Therefore, they have been linked with a host of players and Watkins has been someone the club are believed to be monitoring.

If the deal did happen it would see Watkins link up with his former boss but the Mail have claimed that the two clubs are way apart with their valuations of the 24-year-old.

The report states that Villa only want to pay £18m for Watkins, whilst the Bees are holding out for £7m more than that.

Interest in Watkins will be high, as he has established himself as one of the best players outside the Premier League after a hugely impressive individual campaign that saw him score 26 goals as Thomas Frank’s side reached the play-off final.

The verdict

This is a common approach in negotiations and it feels as though Villa are hoping that Brentford will drop their price or Watkins will try and force a move.

In reality, the Bees have the power because the player is under contract and there is rival interest, so they will hope an auction can happen in the coming weeks.

Ultimately, it will be down to Villa to make a new offer and you wouldn’t be surprised if an agreement was reached in the middle.

