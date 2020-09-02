Aston Villa’s transfer interest in Callum Wilson and how it may affect Ollie Watkins pursuit

Aston Villa are hot on the heels of Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson but face competition for his signature from Premier League rivals Newcastle United – But how will this affect their pursuit of Brentford frontman Ollie Watkins?

Well, as per the Express and Star, Wilson is not being viewed as an alternative option to the Bees forward with Dean Smith keen to snap up both players as he aims to strengthen his attacking line.

Watkins, 24, enjoyed a phenomenal campaign for Thomas Frank’s Brentford side last season, scoring 26 league goals as the west London club narrowly missed out on a place in the Premier League, losing in the Championship play-off final to Fulham.

Villans boss Dean Smith is a fan of Watkins’ versatility in the final third, with him able to operate as an out and out striker, or out wide, and of course, both players know eachother well from their time at Griffin Park together.

It has been reported that Newcastle are in ‘pole position’ to sign Bournemouth man Wilson with the Magpies open to including Matt Ritchie in a potential swap deal, which could sway the deal in Newcastle’s favour.

The verdict

It would be stellar business from Smith if he was able to lure both players to Villa Park next season.

However in my eyes, Watkins should be Villa’s main number one target with Smith knowing the player extremely well, Watkins being younger than Wilson and also less injury-prone.

There is no denying that Wilson is a proven Premier League goalscorer and both players would undoubtedly enhance what is a goal-shy Villa frontline.