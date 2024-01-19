With most Championship clubs opting to keep their powder dry so far in the month of January, Middlesbrough are one of the only sides that have opted to spend any money on strengthening their squad.

Michael Carrick and his recruitment team acted early to bring Finn Azaz to Teesside, striking a deal with Aston Villa after his impressive first half of the campaign with Plymouth Argyle on loan.

And with Luke Ayling also coming in on loan from Leeds United, Carrick has added some more experience to his back-line in a position that needed to be strengthened.

More additions are expected, but what Boro won't want to do is cash in on any on their stars in the middle of the season - even if they always do sell for the right price as seen recently with Marcus Tavernier, Chuba Akpom and Djed Spence.

Hayden Hackney has attracted plenty of attention, but perhaps surprisingly, Morgan Rogers is now on the radar of Premier League title challengers Aston Villa after just six months at Boro - and it's not just a fleeting interest.

Reports indicate that Unai Emery's side have had multiple bids rejected for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, and there are plans for the Midlands side to come back with an improved offer at some point, such is their keenness to land the ex-Man City starlet.

Is Rogers good enough for Aston Villa?

The decision for Villa to pursue Rogers has confused some though, as he hasn't even been starting week in, week oiut for Middlesbrough under Carrick.

Rogers has been starting in recent weeks, but for a long period of the campaign he was only coming off the bench - Unai Emery clearly sees something though and the FA Cup third round clash earlier in the month at the Riverside Stadium only enhanced his reputations further in the eyes of the Spaniard.

Looking at Rogers' stats though, despite averaging just 48 minutes per match on the pitch, he has created an awful amount of chances for himself and team-mates.

Missing five big chances already suggests he can be wasteful, but the 10 big chances created, couples with five assists, shows that the young midfielder is doing important things in the final third.

Morgan Rogers' Middlesbrough FC Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 25 Average Minutes Per Game 48 Goals 2 xG (Expected Goals) 3.74 Shots Per Game 1.2 Big Chances Missed 5 Assists 5 xA (Expected Assists) 4.01 Big Chances Created 10 Touches Per Game 27.8 Pass Accuracy 74% Key Passes Per Game 1.4 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.0 Stats As Of January 19, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Surrounded by higher quality players at Villa - and the fact he's a long way from reaching his peak - could bring even more out of Rogers, but the fact it would cost probably north of £10 million to land him right now means it's a surprising transfer for Emery and co to even attempt.

Rogers bid makes Villa's Archer and Philogene decisions puzzling

If Villa want a young, creative and British player though, then they only need to look at their summer transfer business to see that they got rid of multiple - albeit there is buy-back clauses inserted for all of them.

Cameron Archer was sold to Sheffield United as he wasn't getting minutes ahead of or alongside Ollie Watkins, Jaden Philogene was snapped up by Hull City and Aaron Ramsey headed to Burnley - the latter hasn't made much of an impact with the Clarets but striker Archer has scored three times for the Blades, whilst winger Philogene has been ripping up the Championship for the Tigers.

Perhaps Emery did not see any of the trio as ready to play a part right now, but the way that they are aggressively pursuing Rogers - despite the fact this is the first half-season he's had in senior football so far that has been really impressive with his numbers - suggests he could go straight into Villa's thinking for first-team football.

Rogers is incredibly raw and not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination, but the potential is there to work with and you'd back Emery to get some more out of him, being the coach he is.

It is still somewhat of a strange transfer stance by Villa though considering what they have already let go, but should the move be completed, Rogers will be looking to prove people wrong.