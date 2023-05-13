Aston Villa teenager Tim Iroegbunam has revealed he's undergone surgery after returning to his parent club at the end of his loan spell at QPR.

The 19-year-old posted the update on social media and hinted that he should be back and ready for the 2023/24 campaign.

How did Tim Iroegbunam perform at QPR?

Iroegbunam's progress was one of the bright spots in a disappointing season at Loftus Road.

The midfielder was signed by then-manager Mick Beale in the summer, having worked with him at Villa Park previously, and went on to make 32 appearances in total for the West London club.

Though he struggled to produce his very best consistently, Iroegbunam's bright performances illustrated what an exciting talent he is and offered entertainment for the R's supporters even during their long barren run.

He remains a popular figure among the Loftus Road faithful and likely someone that they would love to have back at some point in the future.

With the Championship season over after Monday's final day, the Villa loanee has headed back to his parent club but his recent update may come as a surprise to Hoops fans.

Iroegbunam has taken to social media to revealed he's undergone surgery.

It's unclear at this point why the teenager had surgery and how long he's going to be out but he has hinted that he will be ready for the start of next season.

What next for Tim Iroegbunam?

Unai Emery will want to run the rule over the midfielder in pre-season as took charge midway through the 2022/23 campaign when Iroegbunam was already on loan at Loftus Road.

He'll know plenty about the 19-year-old already but will want to assess whether he feels he can play a part for Villa next season.

If Emery's side can qualify for European football then keeping hold of the midfielder as a squad player would make sense but you wonder whether the best move may be another loan spell if they don't.

He should not be short of Championship suitors after a strong showing in the second tier last season, which will allow Villa to carefully choose where to send him.

Beale's Rangers have been linked as well and could be a good option given they expect to be in the ascendancy in the majority of their games, which will allow him plenty of time in possession.