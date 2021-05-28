Aston Villa’s stance on West Brom and Norwich City stars clarified

Aston Villa do not rate West Bromwich Albion winger Matheus Pereira as highly as Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia, according to The Athletic.

Dean Smith will be looking to add to his squad this summer to ensure that they can continue the progress made this term, having finished 11th in the Premier League.

Villa have been linked with a string of EFL players, with the club having reportedly ramped up their pursuit of Buendia as the race hots up with Arsenal and others for his signature.

Foot Mercato has indicated that alongside West Ham United they’re also keen on Pereira, who it is understood is expected to leave Albion this summer.

According to The Athletic, however, the Baggies playmaker is not as highly rated at Villa Park as Buendia is – with the Midlands club having done extensive groundwork on the Argentine.

Neither deal will likely be cheap, with Norwich understood to want more than £40 million for their man and Albion keen to extract as much as they can from any deal for Pereira.

Both players have proven their quality at Premier League level previously, with Buendia adding one goal and seven assists in the Canaries’ last season in the top tier and Pereira bagging 11 goals and six assists this term.

Does Villa Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Stadium of Light Higher Lower

The Verdict

The prospect of either Buendia or Pereira playing alongside Jack Grealish and co for Villa next term should be a mouthwatering one for fans.

Both are really exciting players but it seems as though the Norwich man is higher on the club’s list of priorities.

That’s no surprise given the stunning season he’s had in the Championship this term and the interest from elsewhere highlights just how highly rated he is.

Neither player are going to be cheap and you feel signing either should be regarded as a victory.