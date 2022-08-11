Aston Villa’s stance on Watford deal revealed after Nottingham Forest’s opening bid

There has been no serious interest from Aston Villa in Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis amid a £20 million opening offer from Nottingham Forest, according to The Athletic’s Gregg Evans.

Dennis has started both of the Hornets’ Championship games following their Premier League relegation but it appears he could be set to leave before the end of the summer transfer window.

Reports have put the 24-year-old’s price tag at £25 million but Forest are said to have submitted a £20 million opening offer in what is a developing situation.

Villa are one of the clubs that have been linked with offering the forward a route back to the Premier League this summer but, according to Evans, there has been no serious interest from the West Midlands club.

Watford are believed to be ready to sell Dennis at the right price while it is understood that the player expects to leave Vicarage Road before the end of the summer window.

He joined from Club Brugge in a £3.6 million deal last July and caught the eye in his debut season in the top flight – scoring 10 times and providing six assists in 33 appearances.

Quiz: Can you name which club Watford signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Tom Cleverley? Everton Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United

The Verdict

Steven Gerrard already has some strong striking options so it’s not a huge surprise that Villa don’t hold a serious interest in Dennis.

It will be a coup if the Hornets can keep hold of him but you have to feel he’s too good not to secure a move back to the Premier League.

Villa’s stance is good news for Forest and bad news for Watford as the Championship club will want to see a bidding war to ensure they get the highest price possible.

Other clubs may still come in for him but it seems the Villa Park outfit won’t be one of them.